Estacio's No 2 shareholder to vote against sweetened Kroton offer - source

SAO PAULO, June 21 Estácio Participações SA's No
2 shareholder, the Zaher family, plans to vote against a
sweetened takeover proposal from rival Brazilian education
company Kroton Educacional SA, a source with knowledge of the
matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The family, which owns around 13 percent of Estacio
, has taken a tough stance in negotiations with
Kroton. Chaim Zaher was appointed Estacio's Chief Executive
Officer last week and vowed to look for potential acquisitions,
in strategy to fend off two rival bids for the
company.
