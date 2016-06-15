Lawyer group urges Brazil to halt potential Kroton rival takeover

SAO PAULO, June 15 A branch of Brazil's National
Bar Association filed on Wednesday a complaint against
for-profit education firm Kroton Educacional SA's proposed
takeover of smaller rival Estácio Participações SA, saying the
merged company would have too much market share.
In the complaint to antitrust watchdog Cade, lawyers at the
Rio de Janeiro-based branch of OAB alleged that the combined
company would control over 30 percent of students in 75
Brazilian cities and almost half of the nation's fast-growing
distance-learning market.
According to the lawyers, the combination would breach
competition laws and hamper service quality, the complaint said.
Kroton became Brazil's largest college operator after
embarking on almost two dozen acquisitions since 2007 that faced
moderate scrutiny.
Kroton and Estácio, Brazil's No. 2 education firm, declined
to provide immediate comment.
"A monopoly inhibits the benign conditions stimulating the
subsequent improvements in service stemming from a healthy
competitive environment," Fabio Nogueira, an OAB senior member
in Rio de Janeiro, was quoted in the complaint as saying.
The complaint underscores the potential roadblocks facing
Kroton's bid for Estácio as politicians, consumers and
competitors join forces to thwart the deal. With Estácio
, Kroton would have almost four times more students
than Ser Educacional SA, currently Brazil's
third-largest college operator.
Estácio shareholders are evaluating another offer, which Ser
Educacional unveiled less than a week than Kroton's own in early
June. No formal decision has been made.
Kroton's preliminary all-stock deal is valued at 3.37
billion reais ($976 million). Ser Educacional's offer has a cash
component of 590 million reais in a one-time dividend and a
share swap.
Shares in Kroton fell 2.1 percent to 12.81 reais, while
those of Estácio shed 0.7 percent to 14.81 reais. Ser
Educacional dropped 1.5 percent to 12.62 reais early Wednesday
afternoon.
($1 = 3.4546 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and
Richard Chang)