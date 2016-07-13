Brazil's Ser seeking acquisitions after failed bid for Estácio: CEO

BRIEF-Baidu appoints Qi Lu as group president and COO
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 13 Brazilian education company Ser Educacional SA is looking acquisition targets after its bid to merge with rival Estácio Participações SA failed, Chief Executive Janio Diniz told Reuters on Tuesday.
Ser plans to grow primarily in the distance learning segment over the next two years, Diniz said. Estácio's board recommended last Friday that shareholders approve the third takeover offer made by rival Kroton Educacional SA. Ser canceled its bid last Monday. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol, writing by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by G Crosse)
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.