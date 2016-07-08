Estácio board endorses Kroton takeover bid in Brazil consolidation -sources

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
SAO PAULO, July 8 The board of Brazilian for-profit education company Estácio Participações SA endorsed on Friday a takeover bid from larger rival Kroton Educacional SA, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
The board will schedule a shareholder assembly and recommend approval of Kroton's proposal. The final documents of the board meeting have not been signed yet, the sources said, adding that the company will send a securities filing regarding the results of the board meeting later on Friday. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.