Zaher family considers Brazil's Estácio buyout amid rival bids

SAO PAULO, June 27 Brazil's Zaher family is
considering buying out control of No. 2 college operator Estácio
Participações SA, which is also the target of two
rival takeover bids.
In a Monday securities filing, Estácio said that the Zahers
sent the company a buyout proposal that would give them control
of a minimum 50 percent stake plus one share. The Zahers would
not buy more than 75 percent of Estácio, which under terms of
the proposal would remain listed in the São Paulo Stock
Exchange.
The proposed price and terms of the Zahers' proposal were
not unveiled in the filing.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)