UPDATE 1-Brazil's Zaher, two funds mull Estácio bid, source says

By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, June 28 The Zaher family, the No. 2
shareholder in Estácio Participações SA, has secured
bank loans and teamed up with an Asian sovereign wealth fund for
a plan to win control of Brazil's second-largest college
operator and thwart two rival bids, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
According to the source, who asked for anonymity since the
plan is subject to changes, Banco Bradesco SA and
Banco Santander Brasil SA have offered the family's
investment vehicle TCA Investimentos Ltda the necessary
financing for the bid.
Apart from the undisclosed Asian fund, another Brazil-based
investor agreed to join the Zahers on the bid, the source said
on Tuesday. The TCA-led group will only make the bid public
should separate offers from rivals Kroton Educacional SA
and Ser Educacional SA be too low, the
source added.
The Zahers, who own a 14 percent stake in Estácio through
TCA and other investment vehicles, declined to comment. Bradesco
and Santander Brasil did not immediately comment.
The battle for Estácio risks becoming fiercer, with Kroton
considering a hostile takeover if necessary. It also underscores
the resilience of Brazil's education industry as the country
struggles with a recession not seen in eight decades and a sharp
reduction in government-funded student loans.
Estácio had announced Monday that the Zahers, through TCA,
would be willing to present an all-cash bid that would give it
control of up to 75 percent of the company. This month, Estácio
named Chaim Zaher, the family's patriarch, as chief executive
officer.
Shares of Estácio fell 1.8 percent to 16 reais, paring back
year-to-date gains to 18 percent.
SWEETER OFFER
According to a second source, who is also directly involved
in the transaction, Estácio's board would tend to accept a
sweeter proposal from Kroton, the world's largest education
company by market value.
Kroton's current offer values each share of Estácio at the
equivalent of 1.25 share of Kroton. The source said the chance
of winning the board's blessing would rise sharply should Kroton
improve the offer somewhere between 1.4 share and 1.5 share.
The Zahers would also consider accepting a similar offer,
both sources said.
Reuters reported on Monday that the current offer for
Estácio is definitive, adding that the company has already
secured the backing of more than half of Estácio's shareholders
- some of which are also holders of stakes in Kroton.
Several board members of Estácio have raised the issue of a
potential conflict of interest among some of those cross
shareholders.
According to the first source, Cape Town-based investment
firm Coronation Fund Managers, has sent a letter to Estácio's
board asking to accept terms of the Kroton deal. There was no
immediate response to an email sent to Coronation seeking
comment.
If the offer turned hostile, any shareholder owning more
than a 5 percent stake in Estácio may ask for a shareholder
assembly to put all available bids for the company to vote.
Ser Educacional, the other bidder, is also taking steps to
escalate the battle for Estácio.
According to the first source, Ser Educacional plans to
raise the cash portion of its cash-and-stock bid in a new
proposal that could be delivered to Estácio's board as early as
Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Juliana Schincariol in Rio de Janeiro;
Editing by Andrew Hay)