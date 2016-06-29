Brazil's Estácio holder Coronation backs Kroton takeover bid

UPDATE 3-Toy seller plans listing as investors turn more bullish on Russia
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
SAO PAULO, June 29 Clients of South African investment firm Coronation Fund Managers have endorsed Kroton Educacional SA's revised unsolicited takeover bid for smaller rival Estácio Participações SA, amid a fierce battle for control of Brazil's No. 2 for-profit education company.
Suhail Suleman and Gavin Joubert, co-managers of Coronation's Global Emerging Markets Strategies Fund, said in a statement that the Kroton proposal, which was announced last week, was "the more preferable option for Estácio shareholders over the long term."
Coronation is a shareholder of both Kroton and Estácio.
The firm had warned Estácio's board against demanding an unreasonable premium to the revised offer if that could jeopardise the deal, the statement said.
Reuters reported on Tuesday the fund had sent a letter to Estácio's board backing the Kroton proposal, citing a source. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017