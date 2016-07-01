RPT-Brazil's college operator Kroton raises bid for rival Estácio

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
BRASILIA, July 1 Kroton Educacional SA improved its unsolicited takeover bid for smaller rival Estácio Participações SA, Estácio said in a filing on Friday, in the latest stage of a heated battle for control of Brazil's No. 2 for-profit college operator.
Kroton offered a swap ratio of 1.281-to-1 for Estácio's shares, as well as an extraordinary dividend payout of 170 million reais ($52.84 million), Estácio said, adding that its board will discuss the new bid on July 8.
($1 = 3.2172 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.