Estacio shareholders set for 420 mln reais dividends from Kroton takeover

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 15 Shareholders in Brazilian for-profit education provider Estacio Participacoes SA can expect to receive extraordinary dividends totaling 420 million reais ($129 million), or 1.37 reais per share, as a result of the takeover by Kroton Educacional SA , the company said on Friday.

($1 = 3.249 reais) (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)

