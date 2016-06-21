UPDATE 3-Brazil education M&A battle heats up as Kroton raises Estácio bid

(Recasts to detail bids, comments from Ser Educacional,
background throughout)
By Juliana Schincariol and Tatiana Bautzer
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, June 21 The battle for
control of Estácio Participações SA gained momentum
on Tuesday as efforts by Brazil's No. 2 for-profit college
operator to remain independent failed to prevent rivals from
sweetening their bids.
Kroton Educacional SA on Tuesday improved by
almost one-third its unsolicited offer for control of Estácio,
originally unveiled on June 2. Reuters had reported Kroton's
intention to raise its bid last week.
A source familiar with Kroton's plans said it had already
garnered support from about 40 percent of Estácio's shareholders
for the new proposal, which would be its definitive offer.
Kroton is the world's largest education company by market
capitalization.
The other bidder, Ser Educacional SA, may sweeten
the terms of a merger proposal sent to Estácio's board on June
5, Chief Executive Jânyo Diniz told Reuters on Tuesday. He
declined to elaborate on potential scenarios for a fresh
bid.
The reaction from Kroton and Ser Educacional comes amid
opposition from the Zaher family, Estácio's No. 2 shareholder.
The family's patriarch, Chaim Zaher, was named Estácio's chief
executive officer last week to help steer the company through
the takeover bids and cut costs.
The fight for Estácio, a company with about 588,000 students
and annual revenue of 4.3 billion reais, is setting the stage
for what may turn into the fiercest unsolicited takeover battle
in one of Brazil's fast-growing industries.
Analysts said Estácio's bloated cost structure, compared to
that of rivals, makes it an alluring takeover target: a buyer
will have ample room to cut costs and sharpen business focus on
geographical and segment expansion.
The Zahers want at least 1.5 Kroton shares for each of
Estácio's, a source close to the family told Reuters on Tuesday.
Kroton improved its offer to 1.25 share on Tuesday - compared
with an original swap ratio of 0.977-to-1 on June 2.
Kroton's latest proposal, which expires on June 30, values
Estácio at one-fourth of its size, despite having almost half
the number of students, the second source added.
Kroton and Estacio declined to comment.
SUPPORT
The interest in Estácio underscores the strength of
for-profit college operators even as a two-year recession pushes
up student loan delinquencies and the government cuts loan
subsidies.
Slowing revenue growth drove shares of Estácio, the
byproduct of a series of acquisitions in recent years, down 21
percent in the year through June 1, the day before Kroton's bid
was announced.
By contrast, resilient profits bolstered the shares of
Kroton and Ser Educacional, which gained 18 percent and 51
percent, respectively, in the same period.
Since the bids were unveiled, Estácio has risen 42 percent.
Estácio gained 1.5 percent to 15.45 reais on Tuesday, while
Kroton rallied 3.3 percent to 13.13 reais.
Ser Educacional gained 1.4 percent.
The Zahers, who own around 13 percent of Estácio, are taking
on a tough stance negotiating with Kroton, which they see as a
predatory buyer, said the second source.
Diniz said Ser Educacional's merger plan, which entails a
one-time cash payout to Estácio shareholders of 590 million
reais and a share swap, could be improved "if Estácio holders
agree to sit down with us."
The Zahers's vote may not be enough to block Kroton's bid,
analysts and investors said.
The first source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said
Oppenheimer Funds Inc and other funds with cross ownerships in
both companies have pledged support for the improved bid.
Oppenheimer owns 18 percent of Estácio and 5 percent of Kroton.
The deal faces potential antitrust roadblocks as
politicians, consumers and competitors join forces. Last week, a
branch of Brazil's National Bar Association filed a complaint
before antitrust watchdog Cade, saying a Kroton acquisition of
Estácio would create a player with too much market
power.
The Kroton-Estácio combination would have almost four times
more students than Ser Educacional, according to industry data.
($1 = 3.3951 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione in Brasilia and Ana
Mano and Brad Haynes in São Paulo; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
Andrew Hay)