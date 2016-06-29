版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 20:30 BJT

Brazil's Ser Educacional sweetens merger bid with Estácio

BRASILIA, June 29 Brazilian college operator Ser Educacional SA sweetened its proposal to combine with larger rival Estacio Participacoes SA by raising its dividend payout offer, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The new offer by Ser includes an extraordinary dividend payout of 1 billion reais ($305.86 million) to Estacio shareholders, up from 590 million reais previously.

($1 = 3.2695 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐