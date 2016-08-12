Brazil's Estácio reports surprise Q2 loss of 20 mln reais

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Aug 12 Brazilian education company Estácio Participações SA reported a surprise second-quarter loss of 19.9 million reais ($6.3 million), as a second year of crippling recession weighed on students' ability to pay tuition.
The consensus estimate was for a 109 million reais profit.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at 43.6 million reais were less than one-third of the 171 million expected by analysts.
($1 = 3.1387 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely)
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.