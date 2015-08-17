UPDATE 2-Estee Lauder sales miss as skin care products lose shine

* 4th-qtr sales $2.52 bln vs est. $2.57 bln
* $0.40 earnings/shr vs est. $0.34/shr
* Skin care sales fall 16 pct
* Shares fall as much as 5.3 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 17 Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc
forecast full-year earnings below estimates and reported
lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by weak demand for
Clinique and Estee Lauder skin care products.
Shares of Estee Lauder fell as much as 5.3 percent.
The company has been focusing on catering to younger
customers by offering brands such as Smashbox and Glamglow, as
its "heritage" brands Estee Lauder and Clinique lose some shine
in North America.
It is not as if these brands "are falling off a cliff". Part
of the weakness comes from their inability to attract young
women, Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello said.
Clinique and Estee Lauder brands are expected to show some
"concrete improvement" by the end of 2016, Altobello told
Reuters.
Sales in the company's skin care division fell 16 percent to
$1.01 billion in the fourth quarter, the worst fall in at least
two years.
The division contributed about 40 percent to total sales in
the quarter ended June 30.
The company said sales in the travel retail business
declined 4 percent in the quarter, mostly hurt by a stronger
dollar and a deadly outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
(MERS) in South Korea.
The currency has risen about 6 percent this year through
June 30.
However, fragrances were a bright spot in the quarter,
recording sales growth of 9 percent due largely to luxury brands
such as Tom Ford and Joe Malone.
These sales come in stark contrast to other perfume makers
such as Coty Inc and Elizabeth Arden Inc whose
over reliance on mass fragrances has dented sales.
Estee forecast earnings for the year ending June of
$3.10-$3.17 per share, including the impact of foreign currency
and acquisitions. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of
$3.28 per share.
Net income attributable to the company fell 41 percent to
$153.0 million, or 40 cents per share.
Excluding items, Estee Lauder earned 40 cents per share,
above the average analyst estimate of 34 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's revenue fell 7.4 percent to $2.52 billion,
missing analysts' estimate of $2.57 billion.
Estee's shares were down at $84.11 on the New York Stock
Exchange in early afternoon trading. Up to Friday's close of
$88.82, the stock had risen nearly 17 percent this year.
(Editing by Maju Samuel)