Estee Lauder posts 3 percent rise in sales

May 3 Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by demand for its M.A.C. and Smashbox makeup brands.

The company's revenue rose to $2.66 billion in the third quarter ended March 31 from $2.58 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $265.6 million from $272.1 million.

On a per share basis, profit was unchanged at 71 cents per share as the company had a lower share count in the latest quarter. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)