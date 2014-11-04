Estee Lauder profit falls 24 pct

BRIEF-TowneBank to buy Paragon Commercial Corp and Paragon Commercial Bank
* Towne Bank expands north Carolina presence through the acquisition of Paragon Commercial Corporation and Paragon Commercial Bank
Nov 4 U.S. cosmetics company Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a 24 percent fall in first-quarter profit, hurt by lower sales as some retailers advanced orders in the fourth quarter ahead of a planned technology upgrade.
Net income attributable to Estee Lauder fell to $228.1 million, or 59 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $300.7 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 1.6 percent to $2.63 billion, hurt in part by a strong dollar. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* UPS generates 6.2% revenue growth and increases Q1 eps to $1.32
* Caci awarded $48 million prime contract to support U.S. Army chief information officer/G-6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: