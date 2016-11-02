Estee Lauder quarterly profit beats estimates

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its makeup brands such as Tom Ford and Smashbox, and lower expenses.
Excluding restructuring and other charges, the company earned 84 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 80 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $294 million, or 79 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $309 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose slightly to $2.87 billion from $2.84 billion. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.