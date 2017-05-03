Estee Lauder's sales rise 7.5 pct on demand for makeup

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a 7.5 percent jump in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its makeup brands, including Tom Ford, Smashbox and La Mer.
Net sales rose to $2.86 billion in the third quarter ended March 31, from $2.66 billion a year earlier.
Net earnings attributable to Estee Lauder increased to $298 million, or 80 cents per share, from $265 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.