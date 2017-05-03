Estee Lauder's sales rise 7.5 pct on demand for makeup

May 3 Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a 7.5 percent jump in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its makeup brands, including Tom Ford, Smashbox and La Mer.

Net sales rose to $2.86 billion in the third quarter ended March 31, from $2.66 billion a year earlier.

Net earnings attributable to Estee Lauder increased to $298 million, or 80 cents per share, from $265 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)