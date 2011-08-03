UPDATE 1-Estee Lauder brings in former Procter & Gamble VP

CHICAGO Aug 3 Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL.N) named former Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) executive Carl Haney on Wednesday as executive vice president of global research and development, replacing Harvey Gedeon, who plans to retire.

Haney is the former vice president of research and development in P&G's male grooming business, including Gillette and Braun.

His new role at Estee Lauder, where he will start working in January, also includes corporate product innovation and package development.

Haney will report to President and Chief Executive Fabrizio Freda, who also joined Estee Lauder from P&G.

Shares of Estee Lauder, whose cosmetics lines include Clinique and La Mer, fell 0.9 percent to $100.87 in early trading. (Reporting by Eunju Lie, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)