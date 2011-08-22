UPDATE 1-Estee Lauder CFO to step down in 2012

NEW YORK Aug 22 Estee Lauder Cos Inc's (EL.N) chief financial officer plans to step down next June and the cosmetics maker said it would look both internally and outside the company for his replacement.

Richard Kunes, who as been CFO since 2000, will stay on for about another year after that to advise Estee Lauder Chief Executive Fabrizio Freda and work on special projects.

Kunes joined Estee Lauder in 1986. (Reporting by Phil Wahba; Editing by Derek Caney)