Estée Lauder 3rd quarter sales rise, but just miss Street view

May 2 Estée Lauder Cos Inc reported slightly lower than expected third-quarter sales, hurt by tepid demand in markets like Southern Europe and South Korea and said it expects full-year sales to be at the low end of its previous range.

Lauder, known for its namesake brand as well as lines such as La Mer and MAC, reported net income of $178.8 million, or 45 cents a share, for the third quarter ended March 31, up from $130.4 million, or 33 cents a share, a year earlier.

Sales in the fiscal quarter grew 1.9 percent to $2.29 billion, with makeup showing the largest gains. Wall Street analysts were expecting $2.33 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects sales growth this year of 6 percent excluding the impact of currency fluctuations, the low end of its previous range of growth of 6 to 7 percent.

Lauder also expects a profit before charges of $2.56 per share to $2.61 per share for the year ending in June, up from an earlier range of $2.51 to $2.59.