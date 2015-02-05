Estee Lauder revenue beats estimates on strong holiday sales

Feb 5 Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a
better-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher
demand for its skin care and makeup products during the holiday
season.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $435.7
million, or $1.13 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec.
31, from $432.5 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 1 percent to $3.04 billion, beating analysts
average estimate of $3.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
