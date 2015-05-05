Beauty products maker Estee Lauder's sales rise 1.2 pct

May 5 Estee Lauder Cos Inc, the maker of
Clinique, M.A.C. and Bobbi Brown cosmetics, reported a 1.2
percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher demand for its
Pure Color Envy lipsticks and Perfectionist Youth-Infusing
makeup.
Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $272.1
million, or 71 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March
31 from $213.2 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.58 billion from $2.55 billion.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)