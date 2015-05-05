Beauty products maker Estee Lauder's sales rise 1.2 pct

May 5 Estee Lauder Cos Inc, the maker of Clinique, M.A.C. and Bobbi Brown cosmetics, reported a 1.2 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher demand for its Pure Color Envy lipsticks and Perfectionist Youth-Infusing makeup.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $272.1 million, or 71 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31 from $213.2 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.58 billion from $2.55 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)