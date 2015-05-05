UPDATE 1-Estee Lauder profit beats as U.S. sales of makeup products rise

(Adds details, background, shares)

May 5 Estee Lauder Cos Inc, the maker of Clinique, M.A.C. and Bobbi Brown cosmetics, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, helped by higher demand for its makeup and haircare products in the United States.

Shares of the company, which also raised its 2015 sales growth forecast, rose 4.5 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Estee said sales in the Americas, which accounts for a little less than half of its total sales, rose 4 percent in the third quarter ended March 31.

The company said it experienced strong growth in sales in the UK, China, Australia and some other markets, but a strong dollar reduced the value of those sales.

The dollar has surged about 20 percent against a basket of major currencies in the past year, making sales denominated in other currencies less valuable in dollar terms.

Estee said it now expected full-year sales to rise by 6-7 percent on a constant currency basis, excluding the impact of advanced orders by retailers due to a planned technology upgrade by the company. It had earlier forecast a 5-6 percent growth.

Estee forecast adjusted earnings of $2.92-$2.97 per share, including acquisition related expenses.

Analysts on average were expecting a full-year profit of $2.78 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net earnings attributable to Estee rose nearly 28 percent to $272.1 million, or 71 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company earned 72 cents per share.

Sales rose 1.2 percent to $2.58 billion. Excluding the impact of a strong dollar, sales rose 8 percent.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 51 cents per share and revenue of $2.54 billion.

Estee's shares were trading at $87.30 before the bell. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)