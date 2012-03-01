UPDATE 1-Esterline 1st-qtr profit beats estimates

* Q1 EPS $0.73 vs est $0.46
* Raises FY EPS view by $0.10 to $5.10-$5.40
March 1 Esterline Technologies Corp's
quarterly earnings beat market estimates, helped by
strong sensors and systems sales, and the aerospace and defense
parts supplier raised its full-year outlook.
The company, whose products are used in the U.S. F-35 Joint
Strike Fighter (JSF) jet and Boeing Dreamliner aircraft,
raised its full-year earnings outlook by 10 cents to a range of
$5.10 to $5.40 a share.
For the quarter ended Jan. 27, the company earned $22.8
million, or 73 cents a share, compared with $30 million, or 97
cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose about 27 percent to $470.9 million. Sensors and
systems revenue more than doubled to $171.7 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 46 cents a share,
on revenue of $476.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Bellevue, Washington-based company, which last
year acquired France's electric connectors maker Souriau Group,
closed at $64.18 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.