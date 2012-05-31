UPDATE 1-Esterline profit beats Street; cuts FY profit forecast

* Q2 EPS $1.44 vs est $1.29
* Q2 sales $504.8 mln vs est $511.0 mln
* Sees FY EPS $5.10-$5.25 vs est $5.27
May 31 Aerospace and defense parts supplier
Esterline Technologies Corp's quarterly profit beat
market expectations on strong sensors and systems sales but the
company cut its full-year earnings outlook.
The company, whose products are used in the U.S. F-35 Joint
Strike Fighter jet and Boeing Co's Dreamliner aircraft,
cut the higher end of its full-year earnings outlook to $5.25
per share from $5.40 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $5.27 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The company's defense-related businesses will not perform
to last year's levels," Chief Executive Brad Lawrence said in a
statement.
The 2013 U.S. defense budget proposes to reduce spending
outlays by about $5 billion, the first cuts in more than a
decade.
The company earned $45.2 million, or $1.44 per share from
continuing operations, for the second quarter ended April 27,
compared with $45.9 million, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose about 16 percent to $504.8 million.
Sales at its sensors and systems business more than doubled
to $184.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.29 per share
on revenue of $511.0 million.
Shares of the company closed at $64.59 on Thursday on the
New York Stock Exchange.