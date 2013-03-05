UPDATE 1-E-tailers embrace same-day delivery, but U.S. shoppers shrug - survey

By Alistair Barr
March 5 Same-day delivery, one of the hottest
e-commerce trends, is too expensive for most U.S. consumers,
raising the risk that this could become another online shopping
fad that goes cold, according to a survey released on Tuesday.
The Boston Consulting Group recently asked 1,500 U.S.
consumers what would get them to shop more online and only 9
percent cited same-day delivery. Almost three-quarters of
respondents said free delivery would do the trick, while half of
those surveyed said lower prices.
Consumers said they would pay $7.50, on average, to get a
$50 online purchase delivered on the same day, the survey found.
That is lower than the fees charged by most retailers and
e-commerce companies now providing these services, the
consulting firm noted.
Same-day delivery has become the latest retail battleground,
with Wal-Mart Stores Inc, eBay Inc and several
other companies chasing Amazon.com Inc, which has been
offering the service on selected items in certain cities since
2009.
Google Inc is preparing to launch a competitor to
Amazon's wildly popular Prime shipping subscription service and
will offer same-day delivery from bricks-and-mortar stores,
TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.
Shutl, a startup backed by United Parcel Service,
has offered same-day delivery in the UK for three years and will
be launching the service in the United States in a few weeks.
The U.S. Postal Service and FedEx Corp have each
recently started same-day delivery in select U.S. areas.
But these players may find little room to make money because
same-day delivery is destined to be a niche service, Boston
Consulting's survey concluded.
"The demand for this service and the willingness to pay do
not match the cost of providing it," said Rob Souza, a partner
at The Boston Consulting Group, who worked on the survey and has
advised companies on same-day delivery.
"We're pretty skeptical about the ability of a standalone
business to make money from this," added Vladimir Lukic, a
principal at the consulting firm, who also worked on the survey.
Urban shoppers aged 18 to 34 with household income over
$150,000 a year - known as affluent millennials - are more
interested in same-day delivery, but this group accounts for
only 2 percent of the market, according to the consulting firm's
report.
Consumers said they would only use same-day delivery in
certain circumstances, like when they needed to buy a
last-minute gift or could not get to a physical store, the
survey found.
Retailers should only offer same-day delivery for a select
number of products that are small, light and carry high margins,
such as electronics, office supplies and apparel, the report
said. But even for these items, consumers do not usually want to
pay extra to have them shipped swiftly.
All this means same-day delivery will be a niche service
that retailers offer to build customer loyalty, or keep up with
rivals, Souza explained.
"It will never work by itself. It won't serve all of your
customers because some won't need the speed or convenience,"
said Tom Allason, CEO and founder of Shutl.
"The limitations of this model are that distances have to be
short," he added, noting that Shutl's service in the UK
specializes in delivering online orders within 10 miles or less
from physical retail stores.
Allason is betting, however, that once consumers get used to
reliable same-day delivery, they will use it more and eventually
come to expect it.
Shutl aims to make same-day delivery cost effective by using
existing courier firms that already transport documents, medical
packages and other items around cities. Shutl's e-commerce
packages can be included in the existing delivery routes of
these couriers, keeping costs down, Allason explained.