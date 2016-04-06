UPDATE 1-Bond ETFs attract record money in first quarter -BlackRock

(Adds details on bond ETFs, byline)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, April 6 Exchange-traded funds that
hold bonds took in record cash globally and in the United States
during the first quarter, BlackRock Inc data showed on
Wednesday.
The fixed-income ETFs pulled in $43.7 billion globally as
investors turned to the funds for safety from the market rout
earlier this year. The ETFs' positive flows have mostly
continued in recent weeks as investors moved cash into riskier,
but higher-yielding, corporate debt funds.
U.S.-listed bond ETFs took in $31.8 billion during the
quarter, according to the data from BlackRock, an ETF manager.
U.S. Treasury ETFs took in assets every week of the year
until the end of February as investors fled a selloff in other
global markets on concerns about declining oil prices and
economic growth, according to Lipper data.
After a rout that lasted through the most of the beginning
of the year, corporate-bond ETFs rebounded starting in
mid-February as oil prices stabilized, fears of defaults by
energy companies abated and central banks in Europe and Japan
accelerated monetary-policy efforts to stimulate their
economies.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler)