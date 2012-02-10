Canadian ETF assets rise in January

* ETF assets rose 6.4 pct in Jan to C$45.3 bln

* Net inflows were C$1.5 bln in the month

* Fixed income ETFs remain popular

Feb 10 Assets managed in Canadian exchange traded funds rose by 6.4 percent to C$45.3 billion ($45.3 billion) in January as financial market growth and net inflows into both fixed-income and equity ETFs drove growth, according to a report released on Friday.

Canadian ETFs overall had net inflows of C$1.5 billion in January, according to a monthly report from the Canadian ETF arm of New York-based BlackRock, the world's largest money manager.

ETFs are investment vehicles that own an array of stocks, similar to mutual funds, but have shares that are traded on public exchanges.

Strong stock market performance and continued demand for fixed income boosted ETF assets under management. Fixed income captured C$880 million of the net inflows in January, driven largely by demand for yield through corporate bonds. Equity ETFs attracted C$482 million in net inflows.

"Fixed income still remains very popular, continuing the trend of the last half of 2011," BlackRock said in a statement.

Low fees and greater transparency have helped ETFs attract strong investment inflows in recent years. Unlike mutual fund shares, which are re-priced once a day, the price of an ETF is publicly quoted and visible throughout the day.

BlackRock's Canadian iShares business had a market share of 66.6 percent in November, with assets under management of C$30.2 billion.

Claymore Investments had a 15.7 percent market share, with ETF assets in Canada of C$7.1 billion.

BlackRock's iShares unit snapped up privately held Claymore Investments last month. The takeover of the No. 2 ETF player by the No. 1 boosted iShares' share of the Canadian ETF market to about 82 percent, according to Friday's data.

Bank of Montreal's ETF assets rose to C$4.1 billion, while Horizon ETF assets edged up to C$3.2 billion.

Invesco PowerShares had C$493 million in assets under management, Vanguard had C$94 million, Royal Bank of Canada had C$64 million and XTF Capital had C$49 million in assets under management at the end of January, the report showed