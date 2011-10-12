Weak markets hit Canada ETF assets in Sept-BlackRock

* Canadian ETF assets fell 3 pct in Sept to C$39.1 bln

* Net inflows were C$1.1 bln in the month

* ETF assets under management fell 1.8 pct in Q3

TORONTO, Oct 12 Assets managed in exchange traded funds in Canada dropped by 3 percent to C$39.1 billion ($38.3 billion) in September due to slumping equity markets, though inflows to the funds were positive, according to a report released on Wednesday.

Canadian ETFs overall had net inflows of C$1.1 billion in September, said the monthly report from the Canadian ETF arm of New York-based BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's largest money manager.

ETFs are investment vehicles that own an array of stocks, similar to mutual funds, but which have shares that are traded on public exchanges.

For the third quarter, ETF assets in Canada dropped 1.8 percent, largely due to a more than 12 percent slide on the Toronto Stock Exchange's main index.

Net inflows into Canadian ETFs in the quarter were more than C$2.5 billion, BlackRock said.

A total of fifteen new ETF were introduced in the three-month period, for a total of 213.

Low fees and greater transparency have helped ETFs attract strong investment inflows in recent years. Unlike mutual fund shares, which are re-priced once a day, the price of an ETF is publicly quoted and visible throughout the day.

BlackRock's Canadian iShares business had a market share of 68.4 percent in September, down 0.2 percentage points from its August report. Its assets under management were C$26.7 billion, compared with C$27.70 billion a month earlier.

Claymore Investments' market share held steady at 15.8 percent, with C$6.2 billion in ETF assets under management.

Horizon ETF assets were at C$3.09 billion, down from C$3.19 billion, and Bank of Montreal's (BMO.TO) fell to C$2.69 billion from C$2.74 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada was a new entrant in the Canadian ETF market in the month, with C$32 million in assets. It joins recent entries Invesco Trimark's PowerShares, with C$340 million, up from C$315 million, and XTF Capital eXchange Traded Funds, with C$50 million, down from C$56 million.

Vanguard Group, one of the biggest mutual fund and ETF managers in the United States, also plans to set up shop in Canada.

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Rob Wilson)