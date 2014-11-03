U.S. exchange-traded products attract $27.5 bln in October -BlackRock

NEW YORK Nov 3 Investors poured $27.5 billion
into U.S.-listed exchange-traded products in October, with most
of that money going into fixed-income funds for the biggest
monthly inflow so far this year, according to data from
BlackRock Inc.
The $17.3 billion that investors added to fixed-income
exchange-traded products in October beat February's record of
$17 billion, with the bulk of those inflows in October going
into U.S. government and broad aggregate bond exchange-traded
funds.
Exchange-traded products include ETFs, which hold a basket
of securities linked to an index, and exchange-traded notes, a
form of debt also linked to the performance of an index. ETPs
trade intraday like stocks.
Among the top bond ETF asset gatherers during the month were
the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, which added
$3.44 billion in new money in October, the iShares Short
Treasury Bond ETF, which added $1.88 billion, and the
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, which added $1.83
billion.
Within equities, investors favored U.S. over international
and emerging markets stocks. U.S. equity ETPs attracted $14.7
billion in net new money in October, while investors pulled $2.7
billion out of developed international equity ETPs and $2
billion out of emerging markets equity ETPs.
Among other ETPs, investors added $322 million into currency
products and $333 million into alternatives. Flows out of
precious metal ETPs, largely out of gold, resulted in $609
million in net outflows out of commodity ETPs during the month.
October U.S. ETP inflows were the highest monthly inflows
since September 2013, when investors added $33 billion in new
money into U.S.-listed ETPs, according to BlackRock.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)