UPDATE 1-U.S. exchange-traded products drew $27.5 bln in Oct. -BlackRock

NEW YORK Nov 3 Investors poured $27.5 billion
into U.S.-listed exchange-traded products in October, with a
large part of that money going into fixed-income funds for the
biggest monthly inflow so far this year, according to data from
BlackRock Inc.
The $17.3 billion that investors added to fixed-income
exchange-traded products in October beat February's record of
$17 billion, with the bulk of those inflows in October going
into U.S. government and broad aggregate bond exchange-traded
funds.
Exchange-traded products include ETFs, which hold a basket
of securities linked to an index, and exchange-traded notes, a
form of debt also linked to the performance of an index. ETPs
trade intraday like stocks.
Among the top bond ETF asset gatherers during the month were
the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, which added
$3.44 billion in new money in October, the iShares Short
Treasury Bond ETF, which added $1.88 billion, and the
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, which added $1.83
billion.
Much of that new money came from investors who moved their
bond money into ETFs after Bill Gross's departure from Pimco in
late September. That shocked many investors, who in turn looked
to broad, liquid ETFs as a place to park their
assets.
"Those (flows) are expressing the views of investors who are
trying to transition away from their asset manager allocation
and moving into ETFs," said BlackRock executive Daniel Gamba,
who oversees the iShares institutional business in the Americas.
Gamba also pointed to market volatility in the middle of
October, which sent investors into high-quality, large-cap U.S.
equities. U.S. equity ETPs attracted $14.7 billion in net new
money in October, while investors pulled $2.7 billion out of
developed international equity ETPs and $2 billion from emerging
markets equity ETPs.
Among other ETPs, investors added $322 million into currency
products and $333 million into alternatives. Flows out of
precious metal ETPs, largely gold, resulted in $609 million in
net outflows from commodity ETPs during the month.
October U.S. ETP inflows were the highest since September
2013, when investors added $33 billion in new money into
U.S.-listed ETPs, according to BlackRock.
