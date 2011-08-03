Gold ETFs haul in $3.5 bln from investors in July

* Investors added net $13.2 bln to ETFs in July

* Two largest gold ETFs got $3.5 bln

* State Street, Invesco take in top inflows

BOSTON, Aug 3 Investors who were nervous about the looming debt ceiling showdown poured $3.5 billion in July into exchange-traded funds that own gold, according to fund tracking website IndexUniverse.com.

The biggest gold ETF, the $65 billion SPDR Gold Trust (GLD.P) managed by State Street (STT.N), added $2.9 billion of net inflow, IndexUniverse said in its monthly report. BlackRock's $8 billion iShares Gold Trust (IAU.P) took in $632 million.

Only the $85 billion SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY.P), which has by far the largest trading volume of any ETF, took in more than the SPDR Gold fund, gaining $3.3 billion in the month.

Overall for July, investors added a net $13.2 billion to exchange-traded funds. All major categories got substantial inflow, including U.S. and international equity, fixed-income and commodities, the website said.

Among fund firms, State Street, the second-largest U.S. ETF manager, took in a net $5.8 billion, the most of any manager. Boston-based State Street surpassed BlackRock (BLK.N), the largest U.S. ETF manager, which took in $1.9 billion.

Invesco's Powershares unit took in $2.2 billion largely on the strength of its Powershares QQQ (QQQ.O) fund.

Vanguard Group got $1.3 billion during the month. (Reporting by Aaron Pressman, editing by Maureen Bavdek)