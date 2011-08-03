Gold ETFs haul in $3.5 bln from investors in July

* Investors added net $13.2 bln to ETFs in July
* Two largest gold ETFs got $3.5 bln
* State Street, Invesco take in top inflows
BOSTON, Aug 3 Investors who were nervous about
the looming debt ceiling showdown poured $3.5 billion in July
into exchange-traded funds that own gold, according to fund
tracking website IndexUniverse.com.
The biggest gold ETF, the $65 billion SPDR Gold Trust
(GLD.P) managed by State Street (STT.N), added $2.9 billion of
net inflow, IndexUniverse said in its monthly report.
BlackRock's $8 billion iShares Gold Trust (IAU.P) took in $632
million.
Only the $85 billion SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY.P), which has by
far the largest trading volume of any ETF, took in more than
the SPDR Gold fund, gaining $3.3 billion in the month.
Overall for July, investors added a net $13.2 billion to
exchange-traded funds. All major categories got substantial
inflow, including U.S. and international equity, fixed-income
and commodities, the website said.
Among fund firms, State Street, the second-largest U.S. ETF
manager, took in a net $5.8 billion, the most of any manager.
Boston-based State Street surpassed BlackRock (BLK.N), the
largest U.S. ETF manager, which took in $1.9 billion.
Invesco's Powershares unit took in $2.2 billion largely on
the strength of its Powershares QQQ (QQQ.O) fund.
Vanguard Group got $1.3 billion during the month.
(Reporting by Aaron Pressman, editing by Maureen Bavdek)