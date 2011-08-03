UPDATE 1-Gold ETFs get $3.5 bln from investors in July

* Investors added net $13.2 bln to ETFs in July
* Two largest gold ETFs got $3.5 bln
* State Street, Invesco take in top inflows
BOSTON, Aug 3 Investors who were nervous about
the looming debt ceiling showdown poured $3.5 billion in July
into exchange-traded funds that own gold, according to fund
tracking website IndexUniverse.com.
The biggest gold ETF, the $65 billion SPDR Gold Trust
(GLD.P) managed by State Street (STT.N), added $2.9 billion of
net inflow, IndexUniverse said in its monthly report.
BlackRock's $8 billion iShares Gold Trust (IAU.P) took in $632
million.
"What we continued to hear over the last six or eight weeks
from investors was a sense of uncertainty and so certain assets
like gold become part of the conversation," said Anthony
Rochte, senior managing director at State Street Global
Advisors.
It is hard to predict whether investor interest in gold
will lessen now that the debt ceiling has been raised, he
added.
The move worked out for investors as fears about a possible
U.S. debt default and the weakening economy pushed down stock
prices and aided gold.
The SPDR Gold ETF gained more than 11 percent since the
beginning of July as the stock market tumbled with the Standard
& Poor's 500, down 6 percent over the same period. Over the
past year, the gold ETF gained 40 percent compared to an 11
percent gain for the S&P 500.
Only the $85 billion SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY.P), which has by
far the largest trading volume of any ETF, took in more than
the SPDR Gold fund in July, gaining $3.3 billion in the month.
Overall for July, investors added a net $13.2 billion to
exchange-traded funds. All major categories got substantial
inflow, including U.S. and international equity, fixed-income
and commodities, the website said.
Among fund firms, State Street, the second-largest U.S. ETF
manager, took in a net $5.8 billion, the most of any manager.
Boston-based State Street surpassed BlackRock (BLK.N), the
largest U.S. ETF manager, which took in $1.9 billion.
Invesco's Powershares unit took in $2.2 billion largely on
the strength of its Powershares QQQ (QQQ.O) fund.
Vanguard Group got $1.3 billion during the month.
Vanguard remains in the lead for total inflow year-to-date
with almost $22 billion, spokesman John Woerth said. "Vanguard
has experienced seven straight months of $1 billion or more of
postive net cash flow into our ETFs," he said.
