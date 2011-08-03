UPDATE 1-Gold ETFs get $3.5 bln from investors in July

* Investors added net $13.2 bln to ETFs in July

* Two largest gold ETFs got $3.5 bln

* State Street, Invesco take in top inflows (Adds comments from State Street, Vanguard)

BOSTON, Aug 3 Investors who were nervous about the looming debt ceiling showdown poured $3.5 billion in July into exchange-traded funds that own gold, according to fund tracking website IndexUniverse.com.

The biggest gold ETF, the $65 billion SPDR Gold Trust (GLD.P) managed by State Street (STT.N), added $2.9 billion of net inflow, IndexUniverse said in its monthly report. BlackRock's $8 billion iShares Gold Trust (IAU.P) took in $632 million.

"What we continued to hear over the last six or eight weeks from investors was a sense of uncertainty and so certain assets like gold become part of the conversation," said Anthony Rochte, senior managing director at State Street Global Advisors.

It is hard to predict whether investor interest in gold will lessen now that the debt ceiling has been raised, he added.

The move worked out for investors as fears about a possible U.S. debt default and the weakening economy pushed down stock prices and aided gold.

The SPDR Gold ETF gained more than 11 percent since the beginning of July as the stock market tumbled with the Standard & Poor's 500, down 6 percent over the same period. Over the past year, the gold ETF gained 40 percent compared to an 11 percent gain for the S&P 500.

Only the $85 billion SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY.P), which has by far the largest trading volume of any ETF, took in more than the SPDR Gold fund in July, gaining $3.3 billion in the month.

Overall for July, investors added a net $13.2 billion to exchange-traded funds. All major categories got substantial inflow, including U.S. and international equity, fixed-income and commodities, the website said.

Among fund firms, State Street, the second-largest U.S. ETF manager, took in a net $5.8 billion, the most of any manager. Boston-based State Street surpassed BlackRock (BLK.N), the largest U.S. ETF manager, which took in $1.9 billion.

Invesco's Powershares unit took in $2.2 billion largely on the strength of its Powershares QQQ (QQQ.O) fund.

Vanguard Group got $1.3 billion during the month.

Vanguard remains in the lead for total inflow year-to-date with almost $22 billion, spokesman John Woerth said. "Vanguard has experienced seven straight months of $1 billion or more of postive net cash flow into our ETFs," he said. (Reporting by Aaron Pressman. Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Robert MacMillan)