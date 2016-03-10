ETF industry asks SEC to prevent repeat of Aug 2015 turmoil

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 10 A group of 18 top issuers, traders and other exchange-traded fund companies asked the Securities and Exchange Commission in a letter on Thursday for action to prevent a repeat of the trading issues seen on Aug. 24 last year.
Saying the industry had "reached a consensus", the letter said "we are concerned that the markets are susceptible to a similar event occurring at any time."
The letter was signed by executives from BlackRock, Vanguard Group, J.P. Morgan Chase, State Street Corp and Charles Schwab and Co Inc. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 19 Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the dollar rebounded after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank is poised to pursue a path of interest rate hikes.
* Kawasaki spokesman Allen said firm cut ties to show after feedback