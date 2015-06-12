SPDR DoubleLine Total Return beats actively managed bond ETF group

| NEW YORK, June 12
NEW YORK, June 12 DoubleLine Capital's first
actively managed exchange-traded fund, the SPDR DoubleLine Total
Return Tactical ETF, drew $182 million of inflows in
May, boosting its assets above $600 million in less than four
months, its administrator said on Friday.
The fund, co-managed by widely followed investor Jeffrey
Gundlach, had $605.70 million in total assets, according to
State Street Global Advisors, which partnered with DoubleLine to
bring the product to market.
"The ETF is benefiting from the strong brand name of
DoubleLine and Gundlach," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF
and mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ.
Unlike many investors, Gundlach does not foresee any
interest-rate increases this year.
"For investors who want to maintain exposure to bonds in a
diversified manner, that view is particularly appealing,"
Rosenbluth said.
Gundlach, Philip Barach and Jeffrey Sherman lead the
day-to-day management of the fund, which became available Feb.
24.
In the three months ended on May 31, TOTL has outperformed
the Pimco Total Return Active ETF, which Bill Gross
managed before he left Pimco on Sept. 26, Rosenbluth said.
The DoubleLine fund posted returns of 0.62 percent in the
three months, while Pimco's were a negative 0.75 percent,
according to Lipper data.
The Pimco fund, an actively managed ETF intended to mimic
the strategy of the company's flagship mutual fund, posted net
outflows of $53.9 million in May.
It ended the month with $2.6 billion in assets under
management, down from a peak of $5.2 billion in April 2013,
Morningstar said.
Pimco declined to comment.
Another intermediate-term active bond ETF, Fidelity Total
Bond ETF, posted returns of 0.39 percent in the
three-month period, Lipper said.
The Fidelity ETF, which launched in early October, started
with assets of $50.3 million and has grown to $107.27 million.
"For Fidelity, it's not about being the biggest, it's about
offering our customers the value, choice and innovation they
need to meet their distinct goals," a spokeswoman said.
In a different fund category, WisdomTree Investments, a
major ETF sponsor and index developer, on Thursday introduced a
new actively managed bond ETF, the WisdomTree Western Asset
Unconstrained Bond Fund, designed to seek out broad
exposure to the global fixed-income marketplace.
BlackRock's iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk
, which falls in the same non-traditional bond category
as UBND, posted returns of 0.71 percent in the three-month
period, beating 58 percent of its peers, according to
Morningstar data.
BlackRock declined to comment.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)