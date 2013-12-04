Exchange-traded fund strategists make hay on industry boom

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 4 As the $2.2 trillion
exchange-traded fund industry grows at a rapid clip, a group of
investment consultants who specialize in creating portfolios of
the funds - so-called ETF strategists - are reaping high
returns.
The group that began as a handful of managers taking
interest in the funds during the early 1990s has now grown into
an established market, attracting the attention of ETF providers
who view the strategists as a key to promoting their ETFs.
"It's a segment that's exploding," said Steve Cucchiaro,
chief investment officer of Boston-based Windhaven Investment
Management Inc, which ranks among the largest ETF strategists.
At more than $18 billion, assets at Windhaven, owned by Charles
Schwab Corp, are up roughly 32 percent this year.
The strategists, who research, design and manage ETF
portfolios, see demand for their specialized expertise among
investment advisers, individual investors and, increasingly,
institutional clients like state pension funds and large
insurance companies.
Chicago-based research firm Morningstar Inc counts 645
strategies from 145 firms with total assets of $80 billion as of
June - an 18 percent jump since January and up 46 percent in
just a year.
ETF strategists like Cucchiaro say they expect an increase
in the use of their portfolios by institutional clients and
foreign investors to drive growth over the next few years as the
market expands.
Until recently, ETF strategists were mostly used by
financial advisers for their clients, said Sue Thompson,
managing director at iShares, the largest U.S. ETF provider
owned by BlackRock Inc. But in 2013 "we've really
started to see the ... institutional buyers start to come in."
That has resulted in greater use of ETFs in client portfolios.
IShares started tracking ETF strategists in 2008, when it
saw about $5.8 billion in assets managed by some 25 strategists.
Now it tracks more than 200 strategies from more than 100
managers with more than $64 billion in assets. Thompson said she
expects that number to double again in the next two years, to
$120 billion in assets.
"You'd be hard pressed in this industry to find anything
that grew from $5.8 billion to ten times that in five years,"
Thompson said. "I anticipate that we've got quite a bit of
runway before you begin to see that growth rate taper off."
RISE OF THE STRATEGISTS
Much like stock pickers, ETF strategists select funds that
fit a specific investment concept - be it a tactical response to
market conditions or a more strategic asset allocation approach.
Their portfolios can focus on the U.S. market or be
international in scope, and quantitative or fundamental in the
way they analyze investments. But rather than choose individual
securities, they create portfolios of ETFs.
Windhaven, for example, offers model portfolios composed of
ETFs across a variety of asset classes that clients use for a
set annual management fee - ranging from 0.7 percent to 0.95
percent, based on the amount of assets they are investing.
ETFs, which trade in real time on exchanges like stocks,
typically track an index of such securities. They tend to be
transparent, so researchers can know exactly which stock shares
or particular bonds are in a particular ETF.
"Our ability to add value is just as great as the value that
can be added through average stock pickers," said Scott Kubie,
chief investment strategist at Omaha-based CLS Investments, LLC,
which designs ETF portfolios.
PROMOTIONAL OPPORTUNITY
With roughly 5,000 exchange traded products listed globally,
including 1,500 listed in the United States, ETF providers know
that having their funds included by a successful ETF strategist
could open the door to a flood of end-client investors.
"It could mean a lot of money" for funds that are used in
strategies, said Brendan Ahern, a former iShares director who
now works at New York-based KraneShares, a start-up ETF provider
whose funds are focused on investing in China.
The largest ETF providers do tend to appear most in the
strategists' portfolios, but the strategists do offer entree to
ETF firms with fewer offerings.
Providers like Ahern talk up their products at large
industry conferences, like Morningstar's annual ETF Invest
conference in October, where an entire section, called the
"Managed Portfolios Gallery," was dedicated to booths of ETF
strategist firms.
"You want to be that tool of choice, and that's the same as
it is for KraneShares as it is for iShares," he said.
Many ETF providers have also built out sections on their
websites dedicated to ETF strategists and asset allocation
models. KraneShares, for example, has an Asset Allocation
Benchmark Series, which includes a section on ETF managed
portfolios that assesses different strategies.
INSTITUTIONAL, INTERNATIONAL GROWTH
The next leg of asset growth for ETF strategists and
portfolio managers could be coming from institutional clients
and non-U.S. investors who are increasingly using strategists.
BlackRock, which has published a guide to ETF strategists in
the U.S. for five years, recently expanded the program to
Europe.
Jeff Montgomery, chief executive officer of Texas-based AFAM
Capital, an asset manager that specializes in managing ETF
portfolios through its Innealta Capital division, said much of
that increased interest from institutional clients has come over
the last 24 months.
"Institutions and endowments, pension plans, 401(k) plans
and retirement plans have begun to take a very, very close look
at our space, and they're beginning to place assets with us,"
Montgomery said. His firm ranks fourth among largest ETF
managers according to Morningstar.
Still, the vast majority of the firm's current business -
roughly 85 percent - is with financial advisers, as has
historically been the case with most ETF strategists.
"The financial planner looks like the general practitioner
doctor that can do a lot of things, and they go find a
specialist when they need brain surgery," said Montgomery.
"Well, we're the brain surgery piece."