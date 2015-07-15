Carl Icahn says BlackRock a 'dangerous' company, cites ETF concerns

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
NEW YORK, July 15 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Wednesday that BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, was an "extremely dangerous" company because of the prevalence of its exchange-traded fund products, which Icahn deems illiquid.
"I think BlackRock is an extremely dangerous company," Icahn said at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference in New York. He said he was concerned about the amount of money invested in high-yield ETFs, which he called "overpriced."
Larry Fink, chief executive of BlackRock, said Icahn's characterizations of ETFs were "dead wrong" and that the index funds were just "a tool to buy exposure."
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.