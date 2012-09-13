Lyxor to launch physical ETFs in derivative volte-face

* Initial range due by end-2012
* Lyxor to start with fixed-income products
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, Sept 13 Lyxor is to launch its first
range of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) backed by real assets,
ending its previous emphasis on products backed by derivatives,
as investors increasingly opt for less complexity in the
fast-expanding industry.
The third-largest ETF provider in Europe, owned by French
bank Societe Generale, has been a vocal defender of
synthetic products in the face of mounting criticism of their
complexity by rivals.
"We want to enlarge our offer to investors," Alain Dubois,
Chairman of Lyxor Asset Management told Reuters on Thursday.
"Some prefer physical ETFs, some prefer synthetic ETFs... We
want to offer the choice," he said, adding that Lyxor will
initially launch fixed income ETFs but declining to give further
details.
ETFs -- funds that track baskets of shares, bonds or
commodities and are traded like stocks -- have surged in
popularity among investors seeking cheap access to indexes
without having to buy the underlying securities.
There are two different ways in which ETFs track an
underlying index. Physical replication methods take in baskets
of the underlying assets tracked by the index, whereas so-called
synthetic ETFs replicate the returns of an index through the use
of derivatives.
In Europe, around 40 percent of ETF assets are based on
synthetic products, asset manager BlackRock estimates.
This compares with the United States, where assets under
management for synthetic funds are low due to regulatory
restrictions.
Synthetic ETFs have faced much slower growth than their
physical peers in the past two years, despite continued growth
in the $1.5 trillion global industry.
Lyxor, the third-largest ETF provider in Europe with 28
billion euros ($36 billion) of assets under management, has
witnessed outflows of $500 million year-to-date, ETF Global
Insight estimates.
Deutsche Bank, the second-largest ETF provider in Europe
behind BlackRock's iShares, also offers mostly derivatives-based
products and has seen outflows of $300 million year-to-date.
Overall, investors have added just $394 million more than
they have redeemed year-to-date, far less than the $13.2 billion
invested in physical ETFs in Europe, data from ETF Global
Insight shows.
Dubois said that Lyxor will continue to offer more products
in both categories and believes the industry will grow by 15
percent this year and join rivals such as UBS who are looking to
muscle in on the market with renewed efforts in recent months.