公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 14日 星期五 21:26 BJT

Activist investor asks furniture retailer Ethan Allen to consider sale

Aug 14 Activist investor Sandell Asset Management Corp said furniture retailer Ethan Allen Interiors Inc should consider selling itself to a private equity firm or monetize its real estate holdings.

Sandell Asset, which owns about 5.5 percent of Ethan Allen's shares, said it was preparing to nominate a slate of directors to the company's board.

Sandell said the company's real estate assets may be worth about $450 million, or about $16 per share.

Ethan Allen's shares closed at $30.99 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

