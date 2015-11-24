版本:
Activist investor Sandell fails to win Ethan Allen board seats

Nov 24 Activist investor Sandell Asset Management Corp said its nominees were not elected to Ethan Allen Interiors Inc's board, citing preliminary voting results at the company's 2015 annual meeting.

Sandell - the eighth-largest investor in Ethan Allen, with a 4.8 percent stake - has been pushing Ethan Allen to consider selling itself to a private equity firm or monetizing its real estate holdings. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

