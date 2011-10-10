Brazil to lend $1.1 bln for ethanol storage - source

* Decree could be published in the coming days

* Another decree cutting taxes under discussion

BRASILIA, Oct 10 Brazil's government will lend a total of 2 billion reais ($1.1 billion) for cane mills to stock ethanol through the end of the interharvest, in March 2012, a government source told Reuters on Monday.

Authorities in April announced a measure aimed at assuring adequate ethanol supplies through the beginning of the next season, but have not put it into force so far.

"It should be somewhere around 2 billion reais for financing. They are still defining the sources (of the credit), but BNDES development bank and Banco do Brasil ( BBAS3.SA ) should participate," the source said.

He said a decree is expected to be published this week in the official federal gazette but, to come into force, it will still depend on the National Monetary Council, which will ultimately determine the credit lines' interest rates.

The government is working to increase regulation of the Brazilian ethanol sector to prevent a repeat of supply shortages that caused a steep increase in prices early this year.

Inflation has become a major concern for Brazilian policymakers. The annual inflation rate has run above the government's 6.5 percent target ceiling since April.

The government is also working on another decree to reduce taxes for the ethanol industry, aimed at stimulating production, but talks are ongoing, the source said.

The industry expects that stricter market regulation would provide clearer guidance and ultimately pave the way for new investment that can boost production.

In June, Brazil's oil, gas and biofuels regulator, ANP, proposed new market rules for ethanol including the suspension of gasoline sales to distributors that have not ensured sufficient stocks of the biofuel. Rules are still being discussed.

Brazil annually produces around 28 billion liters of the cane-based biofuel, which is mostly consumed by the local market.

Output this season will lag behind last due to poor weather and low investments in the replanting of aging cane fields that causes yields to drop quickly.

Brazil winds down its main center-south cane harvest in November. An industry source said the financing of stocks will likely have come too late to boost ethanol production at the expense of sugar, which has offered mills higher returns.

However, it could give companies financial aid to keep ethanol stocks at adequate levels at the end of the interharvest. ($1 = 1.75 real) (Reporting by Leonardo Goy, Writing by Inae Riveras; Editing by Dale Hudson)