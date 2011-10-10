版本:
Brazil to lend $1.1 bln for ethanol storage - source

 * Decree could be published in the coming days
 * Another decree cutting taxes under discussion
 BRASILIA, Oct 10 Brazil's government will lend
a total of 2 billion reais ($1.1 billion) for cane mills to
stock ethanol through the end of the interharvest, in March
2012, a government source told Reuters on Monday.
 Authorities in April announced a measure aimed at assuring
adequate ethanol supplies through the beginning of the next
season, but have not put it into force so far.
 "It should be somewhere around 2 billion reais for
financing. They are still defining the sources (of the credit),
but BNDES development bank and Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA)
should participate," the source said.
 He said a decree is expected to be published this week in
the official federal gazette but, to come into force, it will
still depend on the National Monetary Council, which will
ultimately determine the credit lines' interest rates.
 The government is working to increase regulation of the
Brazilian ethanol sector to prevent a repeat of supply
shortages that caused a steep increase in prices early this
year.
 Inflation has become a major concern for Brazilian
policymakers. The annual inflation rate has run above the
government's 6.5 percent target ceiling since April.
 The government is also working on another decree to reduce
taxes for the ethanol industry, aimed at stimulating
production, but talks are ongoing, the source said.
 The industry expects that stricter market regulation would
provide clearer guidance and ultimately pave the way for new
investment that can boost production.
 In June, Brazil's oil, gas and biofuels regulator, ANP,
proposed new market rules for ethanol including the suspension
of gasoline sales to distributors that have not ensured
sufficient stocks of the biofuel. Rules are still being
discussed.
 Brazil annually produces around 28 billion liters of the
cane-based biofuel, which is mostly consumed by the local
market.
 Output this season will lag behind last due to poor weather
and low investments in the replanting of aging cane fields that
causes yields to drop quickly.
 Brazil winds down its main center-south cane harvest in
November. An industry source said the financing of stocks will
likely have come too late to boost ethanol production at the
expense of sugar, which has offered mills higher returns.
 However, it could give companies financial aid to keep
ethanol stocks at adequate levels at the end of the
interharvest.
 ($1 = 1.75 real)
 (Reporting by Leonardo Goy, Writing by Inae Riveras; Editing
by Dale Hudson)

