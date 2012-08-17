版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 17日 星期五 22:29 BJT

US automakers, refiners lose court challenge to new ethanol mix

WASHINGTON Aug 17 Trade associations for automakers, refiners and others may not challenge new rules from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approving the introduction of an ethanol blend known as E15, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday.

The 2-1 ruling from the court in Washington, D.C., dismisses challenges brought by the trade associations because the court said they do not have standing.

