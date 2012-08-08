US drought to hit ethanol exports, not gas prices - EIA

WASHINGTON Aug 8 U.S. exports of corn-based
ethanol may suffer from the country's worst drought in more than
50 years, but prices for gasoline blended with the domestic fuel
should not rise significantly, the government said on Wednesday.
The drought has shriveled crops and boosted prices for corn
to record levels late last month. The higher corn prices have
also boosted prices for ethanol and helped push some
distilleries to close until market conditions improve.
The Energy Department's statistics wing, the Energy
Information Administration, forecasted this week that U.S.
ethanol output should fall by 70,000 barrels per day to 830,000
bpd for the second half of the year.
But gasoline prices should be spared despite the loss of
ethanol output, the EIA said on Wednesday. "The impact of the
forecasted decline in domestic ethanol production should be
primarily reflected in reduced ethanol exports," the EIA said.
The United States transitioned from being a net importer of
ethanol to a net exporter in 2010 and in 2011 it was the world's
top producer of ethanol, ahead of Brazil. The EIA did not
indicate how much imports should fall.
Flexibilities in the U.S. mandate for blending increasing
volumes of ethanol into gasoline should help control gasoline
prices, the EIA said.
The mandate allows fuel blenders to draw down stockpiles of
ethanol and to apply banked credits representing produced
ethanol known as Renewable Identification Numbers, or RINs, to
achieve minimum blending levels.
The EIA said there are about 2.5 billion gallons of banked
RIN credits available for compliance this year due to production
beyond the mandated level in previous years.
Ethanol is mainly blended into gasoline at modest levels,
which also buffers the impact on motor fuel prices. Most U.S.
gasoline that contains ethanol only has 10 percent of the
renewable fuel.