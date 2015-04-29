UPDATE 2-Green Plains sees US ethanol retaining export advantage vs Brazil

(Adds details, background, market comments)
By Chris Prentice
April 29 U.S. ethanol exports will remain at
multi-year highs this year, battling back competition from
producers like Brazil as fuel demand improves, said Green Plains
Inc's chief on Wednesday, striking an upbeat tone after
a rocky first quarter.
Buyers in the Philippines and India, both countries with
biofuels mandates, have been inquiring about orders through 2015
and into the first quarter of next year, Todd Becker, president
and chief executive officer of the Omaha, Nebraska, based
producer, said during an investor call.
His comments stand in sharp contrast to mounting worries
from U.S. exporters, with inventories at three-year highs. Some
exporters said shipments to India will dry up next month, after
some orders were canceled or washed-out in the opening months of
the year and as Brazil enters its harvest.
India, though only the No 7 importer of U.S. ethanol last
year, is a burgeoning market, where buyers import for chemical
and industrial uses when local gallons fall short.
But Green Plains expects U.S. ethanol to retain its
advantage over Brazil amid signs the greenback's rally is
waning. The two countries have been jockeying for sales this
year, especially as Brazil's weakened real left their
cane-produced biofuel near parity with corn-based U.S. ethanol.
Becker said he sees total U.S. exports reaching 800 million
to 1 billion gallons this year and profit margins recovering
from low levels. That compares with 2014's three-year high of
826 million gallons.
"When you look out on the curve beyond some of the nearby
noise around the Brazilian currency and the sugar harvest, we
remain competitive," Becker said.
India scooped up nearly 17 million gallons of fuel-grade
ethanol in the first two months of the year, according to U.S.
International Trade Commission (ITC) data, leaving the country
poised to outpace last year's 41 million gallons.
Exporters have gone "whole hog" on sales to India, a U.S.
trader said. The business is highly competitive and sellers need
to offer considerably long financing deals, exporters said.
Green Plains executives on Wednesday affirmed that demand
was out there in the not-to-distant future, noting "interest"
from new countries.
The company on Tuesday reported a loss in the first quarter
of 2015 due to weak margins and high stocks.
