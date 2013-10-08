Long-idled Ohio ethanol plant to restart next week

Oct 8 A central Ohio ethanol plant that has been idled for nearly five years will restart next week and produce up to 50 million gallons (189 million liters) of the fuel additive per year, said Jim Galvin, president of plant owner Three Rivers Energy.

Three Rivers Energy purchased the former Coshocton Ethanol Plant for $27 million out of foreclosure in 2012 but delayed restarting the plant until harvest of this year's record-large U.S. corn crop, Galvin said.

The plant first opened in 2008 and was idled in December of that year.

"We're starting to accept corn for delivery to the plant from (Wednesday) and we'll be starting first grind on Monday morning," Galvin said, adding that the plant could grind more than 36 million bushels of corn per year.

Three Rivers also operates a similarly sized ethanol plant in Plymouth, Iowa, Galvin said.

The plant will be the seventh operational ethanol facility in Ohio, according to Renewable Fuels Association data.

The facility is smaller than the most recently built facilities. The Andersons Inc's plant in Greenville, Ohio, can produce 110 million gallons per year while leading maker Archer Daniels Midland Co's two newest plants in Iowa can each produce 300 million gallons year, according to company and industry data.