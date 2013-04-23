版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 24日 星期三 06:31 BJT

POET Biorefining says restarted ethanol plant in Macon, Missouri

April 23 Leading ethanol maker POET Biorefining restarted its ethanol plant in Macon, Missouri, last week after upgrading the plant to extract corn oil and as margins improved, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

The privately held POET shut down the plant on Feb. 1 as supplies of corn, the main feedstock used in the production of the grain-based fuel additive, dwindled to the lowest levels in nine years, squeezing profits.

The northern Missouri plant with an annual capacity of 45 million gallons was upgraded with $14 million in new technology, including corn oil extractors, spokesman Matt Merritt said.

"It's a combination of things," Merritt said of restarting the plant. "Certainly margins improved, with corn oil adding a new revenue stream."

Margins at U.S. ethanol plants climbed to the highest levels since December 2011 last month, Reuters data showed, after corn prices posted their largest two-day decline in history following a U.S. Agriculture Department report showing a larger-than-expected stockpile of the grain.

POET is the second largest producer of ethanol behind Archer Daniels Midland Co.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐