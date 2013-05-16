POET ethanol plant in Indiana shut for maintenance -traders

May 16 Leading ethanol maker POET Biorefining
this week shut down its ethanol plant in Alexandria, Indiana,
due to a maintenance issue, cash grain traders in the eastern
U.S. Midwest said on Thursday.
The ethanol plant is closed for deliveries of corn, the main
feedstock used in production of the grain-based fuel additive,
and is expected to be shut down for as long as two weeks, the
traders said.
A spokesman POET declined to comment. The facility is
located northeast of Indianapolis and has an annual capacity of
68 million gallons.
POET, a privately held company based in Sioux Falls, South
Dakota, has 27 ethanol plants and is the second largest producer
behind Archer Daniels Midland Co, according to the
Renewable Fuels Association.
POET last month restarted a plant in Macon, Missouri, that
had been idled for more than two months due to tight corn
supplies and poor profit margins.
Better returns in recent weeks have many U.S. ethanol plants
bidding aggressively to buy corn to process into the biofuel.