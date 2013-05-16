UPDATE 1-POET ethanol plant in Indiana halts corn deliveries

May 16 Leading ethanol maker POET Biorefining
stopped receiving corn at an ethanol plant in Alexandria,
Indiana, due to a maintenance issue but continued to produce
ethanol, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
"Alexandria is operating, but it is not receiving grain at
this time. We will be receiving grain next week," POET spokesman
Matt Merritt said in an email.
The spokesman was responding to reports from grain merchants
that the plant was shut down.
The facility is located northeast of Indianapolis and has an
annual capacity of 68 million gallons.
POET, a privately held company based in Sioux Falls, South
Dakota, has 27 ethanol plants and is the second largest producer
behind Archer Daniels Midland Co, according to the
Renewable Fuels Association.
POET last month restarted a plant in Macon, Missouri, that
had been idled for more than two months due to tight corn
supplies and poor profit margins.
Better returns in recent weeks have many U.S. ethanol plants
bidding aggressively to buy corn to process into the biofuel.