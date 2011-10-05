Ethical Coffee aims for 50 pct of Nespresso capsule market

* Wants to control half the market within five years
* To launch its capsules in Germany and Austria within days
* To expand capacity from currently 1 bln capsules per year
ZURICH, Oct 5 Ethical Coffee Co is aiming for a
50 percent market share of the capsules which fit into Nestle's
Nespresso machines, defying the food group's
determination to be the only one to sell coffee pods for its
fast-growing brewing system.
Nestle's premium portioned coffee brand Nespresso has
enjoyed double-digit growth for its machine and capsule sales in
recent years, but has recently had to fend off multiplying
competitors that want their slice of the profitable business.
"We want to take over 50 percent of the market for coffee
capsules that fit into Nespresso machines," said Jean-Paul
Gaillard, a former Nespresso executive who founded ECC in 2008,
at a media briefing on Wednesday.
"The market for Nespresso-compatible coffee pods is going to
grow," he said, adding people were likely to brew more coffee in
their Nespresso machines if capsules were more affordable.
ECC will launch its biodegradable coffee pods in Austria and
Germany over the next few days and in Britain, Italy and
Scandinavia in about two months, Gaillard said.
"The figure (of 50 percent market share) looks ambitious
given Nestle's use of legal means to bar sales and its capacity
of some 12 billion capsules," Kepler Capital Markets analyst Jon
Cox said, adding the single-serve coffee market was growing
above 20 percent annually.
ECC, which first launched its coffee pods in France where
9,600 Casino supermarkets sell them at a 20 to 25 percent
discount to the original Nespresso capsules, has a production
capacity of about 1 billion units per year.
"But we are going to open a second factory soon that is
going to add about 2 billion capsules per year," Gaillard said.
Nestle and Nespresso have taken legal action in France
against ECC and U.S. food group Sara Lee and have
obtained a temporary sales ban on ECC's capsules in Switzerland,
just days after their launch.
Nestle made a similar move after Swiss supermarket chain
Denner started selling its own Nespresso-compatible capsules but
Denner has since struck back and is now allowed to sell its
products awaiting a court ruling.
Gaillard said Nestle was depriving consumers of their right
of free choice. "Consumers want our products. Media Market
Zurich sold over 50,000 capsules in only three days last week."
