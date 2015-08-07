REFILE-UPDATE 1-J&J gets partial win against Covidien in surgical patent case

(Corrects by removing repeated words "on Friday" in second
paragraph)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK Aug 7 Johnson & Johnson
subsidiary Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc will get a second chance to
hold rival surgical instrument maker Covidien Plc liable for
allegedly infringing two patents on a specialized ultrasonic
scalpel that cuts and seals blood vessels.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said on
Friday a lower court should not have canceled one of Ethicon's
patents, and incorrectly ruled that Covidien did not infringe
the other. The appeals court, however, upheld a ruling that
Covidien did not copy the design of Ethicon's device.
The case was remanded back to the federal court in
Cincinnati, Ohio to determine whether Covidien violates either
or both of the patents.
Ethicon, a unit of New Jersey's Johnson & Johnson, sued
Dublin-based Covidien in 2011, claiming that Covidien's cordless
Sonicision dissection system infringed the patents and designs
for its Harmonic curved shears and scalpel, used for
minimally-invasive and open surgical procedures.
The devices behind the legal dispute have been used by
surgeons who prefer all-in-one surgical tools that use
ultrasonic energy for vibrating blades at high frequency to cut
tissue. The heat generated also coagulates and seals the blood
vessels.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Black last year dismissed the
case against Covidien, ruling that one of Ethicon's patents was
invalid because it was too vague to deserve legal protection.
Black said Covidien did not infringe another patent.
The appeals court on Friday overturned the ruling on
invalidity and said questions remained about whether Covidien's
product violates Ethicon's patent.
Black had also invalidated four patents on the design of
Ethicon's products. The appeals court reversed that ruling, but
said Covidien's scalpel is "plainly dissimilar" and did not copy
Ethicon's designs.
The case is Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc et al. v. Covidien,
Inc, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No.
11-cv-871.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Frances Kerry)